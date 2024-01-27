Does anyone have a spare shovel?

I went to Bunnings on Saturday and, what do you know, I couldn't find a shovel.
Late that morning in Orange ... looks like they were all at the city north court.
The line of shiny shovels seen in the above picture were put to use to officially mark the beginning of work on the city's new convservatorium and planetarium build.
On deck to turn the first sod was Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.
Mr Albanese's visit marked the second polly sighting in Orange in less than a week. NSW Premier Chris Minns was in Orange on Tuesday.
Given a NSW Premier hadn't been to Orange since February 6, 2019 (Gladys Berejiklian) and a PM hadn't ventured to the colour city since January, 2020 (Scott Morrison), surely having both set foot in the city in the space of a week is rare air for any major regional centre, outside of a natural disaster.
So, why the trips west?
Despite the criticism often levelled at council, the simple fact of the matter is there's plenty in the works across the city to interest those in charge of the upper levels of government.
Who doesn't love a great photo op, right?
And there's certainly plenty of those across Orange now, and it would appear into the future too.
The conservatorium and planetarium will be legacy infrastructure for Orange.
Shifting the con to the north court and adding the planetarium, what will be one of the few astronomy educational centres in regional NSW, will make our civic square a cultural hub like few others in the country.
Adding the conservatorium and planetarium to an area already boasting the gallery, museum and library will elevate the city's standing as a cultural and arts mecca west of the mountains.
While a bumper, million dollar upgrade of Lake Canobolas brought Mr Minns to the region, following a trip to Eugowra.
And it might not be the last time we see either the PM or Premier. Certainly we won't have to wait as long as we did to see both this week.
The southern feeder road continues to take shape to the city's south, the new multi-million dollar sporting precinct is also beginning to look like, well, a sporting precinct.
While council has in the last 12 months copped plenty of heat thanks to the Lords Place development, it should receive praise for dreaming big and landing two projects the size and scale of the conservatorium-planetarium job and the sporting precinct.
Both will ensure Orange has the ability to thrive and shine on a national stage when it comes to both sport and the arts, long into the future. We will be the envy of regional cities not just in NSW, but across Australia.
And, who knows, a few of those shiny shovels could come in handy as both projects begin to come to fruition, too.
Nick McGrath, editor
