Humidity withers grape hope for state's vineyards

After already having dealt with a low market and rising input costs, wine grape growers have had the added pressure of protecting their crops against unexpected disease from unpredicted weather events.
Grape grower, Robert Bellato, Bellbangera near Griffith, said the weather predictions contribute to as much as 50 per cent of his decision making for his vineyard, dramatically determining the chemical use on his farm.
"Sometimes I decide whether I spray before or after, or whether I need to (at all), or whether I irrigate or not irrigate. That's all a cost," Mr Bellato said.
"Especially with the price of chemicals and electricity running pumps, it's ridiculous."
After buying his first vineyard in 1983 and now operating his current farm since 1995, Mr Bellato has decided to sell the 30 hectare operation, which produces three varieties of white wine grapes, including Sauvigon blanc, Semillon and Chardonnay, along with three red varieties, Cabernet, Shiraz and Merlot.
He said the success of his grapes really depended on the weather.
"The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) weren't even close with this El Nino business," Mr Bellato said of this summer's predictions.
"We got in December a couple of days of 40 degrees, off the top of my head, two, maybe three days of 40 and they stopped us harvesting for the fire danger.
"Then all of a sudden we started getting rainy days and it cooled off and everyone's going, where's this El Nino?"
Mr Bellato said if the weather conditions were hot and dry, he might only do three sprays, but in a wet spring/summer he might spray 12 to 15 times.
He said chemical typically cost up to $500 a litre, depending on what he bought.
"A normal spray for me is probably about $2000 to $3000. But if we start getting some disease pressure we have to start using some curatives and they are super expensive, it's nothing to go buy a five litre tin and pay $1000 for it."
Mr Bellato said if growers knew the weather forecast then they could plan their spray regimes and save money by purchasing chemical in bulk, but he has had to purchase products another four times because of the unpredicted wet conditions.
"Then you have to weigh up is it worth me spending that extra money to save something, all I'm doing now is trying to reduce my losses, not make a profit," Mr Bellato said.
"So if I've spent say $100,000, for example, and only get $80,000, then I've only lost $20,000. But if I let it go completely then I've lost $100,000, so we are at the point where we're weighing up (whether) I throw more good money at bad?"
Meditirina Beverages Pty Ltd grower liaison officer, Greg Rossi, Griffith, who is also a grower, communicates with all the growers throughout the year and close to harvest he assesses the fruit due to come into the winery.
"When BOM in August came out and said 'we're going to have a dry, hot season', well then the growers thought we're not going to do our preventative sprays," Mr Rossi said.
Mr Rossi has been visiting vineyards and potentially rejecting crops due to the high occurence of disease.
"The BOM can't get anything right," Mr Rossi said. "My place was a perfect example; from November 20 until now I've had over 250 millimetres of rain. That's not including if we've had a shower of five millimetres, I've only recorded the big dump of rain where we have recorded over 250mm.
"To get it that wrong, there's just that much anger. The growers are now crunching numbers and saying do I spend thousands and thousands of dollars to try and save it?
"Some of the sprays that you can put on this close to harvest are triple the amount of a preventive spray that they could have put out last month, or the month before."
Bruno Alton, a grape grower at Nericon north of Griffith, said growers, including himself, have got rotting crops because they didn't spray enough due to the forecasts.
"There's growers all over the region that are losing some of the earlier varieties, particularly white varieties that were worth a little bit more money," Mr Alton said.
Mr Alton said the some growers were down as much as 20pc in yield, while last year the region was down 40pc.
