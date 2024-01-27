'Horrified' Albanese condemns 'Neo-Nazis' who caused Australia Day train lockdown

The Prime Minister of Australia has hit out against a group of alleged Neo-Nazis who brought a Sydney train into lockdown.
Speaking during his visit to Orange on January 27, Anthony Albanese condemned the actions of dozens of men, dressed in black with their faces concealed, who boarded a city-bound service before midday on Australia Day.
"I was horrified by those images. They have no role in Australia," he said.
"I don't want to see people in balaclavas, dressed in black from head to toe who are engaged in neo-Nazi activity in this country.
"It has no place and it is rightly being condemned by all decent people."
The train, travelling towards the CBD, was stopped by police at North Sydney Station and members of the alleged Neo-Nazi group were found carrying Australian flags and shields.
Police confirmed the lockdown, which began at 11.30am on January 26, was contained as of 3pm and ended shortly after 5pm. Six people were arrested.
Infringement notices for offensive behaviour were given to 57 men.
Mr Albanese praised the work of NSW Police and said the individuals responsible for causing the lockdown needed to "have a good look" at themselves.
"(Police) took urgent and immediate action to dispel what could have been a very dangerous activity indeed, on Australia Day, where we commemorate everything that is great about this country," he added.
"People have a responsibility to avoid some of the activity that we've seen in promoting hatred, in promoting division because it is not the Australian way.
"There is nothing to be got in this country through hatred."
The prime minister said the need for unity and hope rather than hatred and fear would drive his political activity.
"What we need is to embrace the wonderful multicultural community that we have in Australia which starts with the great privilege we have of sharing this continent with the oldest continuous culture on earth," he added.
