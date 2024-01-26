Pedestrian in critical condition after late night hit and run on Australia Day

A pedestrian was taken to hospital late on Australia Day following a hit and run.
At about 9.25pm on Friday, January 26, emergency services were called to Howick Street, Bathurst, following reports of a pedestrian has been hit by a car.
On arrival, officers attached to Chifley Police District found a 42-year-old man suffering from his head and chest injuries.
Police were told that a light grey Sedan allegedly hit the man before it fled the scene.
The 42-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Bathurst Hospital in a critical condition.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
