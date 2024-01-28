'It's mind-blowing': Doc's a Local Legend and now everybody in Orange knows it

Pick a sport and there's a good chance Tony 'Doc' Cardwell has made a positive impact on it.
For 44 years, the beloved figure has devoted his weekends to making sure the city's athletes are able to perform at their peak.
Be it for the Orange Hawks, Vipers, AFL Tigers or myriad of others, his strapping knowledge knows no bounds.
"It was an old fella, CYMS strapper, who got me into it," Mr Cardwell said.
"I was drinking way too much as a young fella and I wanted to do something positive. I just love being around the players, the clubs. I just love it."
More than four decades later and he's spending ten months of the year on those various side-lines.
The other two months?
"Having a little rest at the pub," he added.
That hard work and dedication has now been rewarded.
Mr Cardwell was named Local Legend of the Australia Day awards ceremony in Cook Park on Friday.
The honour nearly brought a tear to his eye.
"Never dreamed of getting anything like this before," he said.
"It's mind-blowing. I'm just so proud."
Orange Australia Day community committee chairman Matthew Chisholm described Mr Cardwell as a well-loved member of the community.
"During his time at all different clubs and sports, he has helped many in the community through his teaching of true sportsmanship and love for the game, whatever it may be," he said.
"Doc, as he is affectionately known, is a valued member of the sporting community and will continue to inspire more and more athletes through his dedication to sport."
So what is next for the living legend who turns 65 years old on January 29?
Well, he has no plans on retiring and is even eyeing off the half-century mark.
"I'm going to try and get 50 years up if the body lets me," he said.
"I'll start to think about stopping once I get 50 up."
