Premier stung by recovery critics: 'The state can always do better'

Premier Chris Minns have vowed to beef up road funding for parts of the Orange region after his first tour of the area proved an eye-opener for the Labor leader.
Mr Minns was in Eugowra and Orange last Tuesday to tour the rebuilding Cabonne town and then upgraded Lake Canobolas facilities, respectively.
In power for a year come March, the Labor boss says criticism of the government's response to the November, 2022 flood recovery efforts across Cabonne has stung.
He says while the $100 million commitment from both the state and federal governments should help get communities back up and running, better than pre-floods, "the state can always do better".
Mr Minns met with mayors and council representatives from across the region while in Eugowra to discuss the issue.
At the crux of the issue: roads.
"I know that a lot of councils are having to dig deep to fix up roads that have been devastated as a result of flooding and they need help from both the state government and the commonwealth government," he said.
"Now, I take that criticism seriously. I think it was delivered in a really direct but, you know, ultimately constructive way.
"I'm gonna go back to my colleagues at the end of this meeting and say, 'I think we need to do better when it comes to road funding for local roads' ... particularly when you consider a lot of the GMs and mayors organise for their local road building teams to fix up state arterial roads at the expense of, potentially, their own roads because they recognise that was important for commerce. So there's a reciprocity there that we've got to get right.
"I'm determined to get better outcomes for this community."
Mr Minns said the community consultation for the state government's housing plan for the Central West has launched too.
Outside of his office when confirming the $100m funding in late, 2023, Federal Member for Calare said $40 million would be for homes, $32 million for transport and infrastructure and more than $20 million for community assets.
Mr Minns confirmed the $40m in funding for housing to reconstruct homes for people in the Central West.
"And we're determined to get it right," he said.
And to do that he says the government will draw on the lessons learned from other disaster management scenarios it has faced across NSW.
Mr Minns admitted there was "nothing more frustrating for taxpayers" than to watch on as the state government continues to make the same mistakes "over and over again" when dealing with natural emergencies.
"We're determined to do two things: listen to the community (and) distribute that money in an effective way so it goes to where it's needed ... (and) to do it as fast as possible.
"I mean, there's no point in us being in the same position in 12 months time. The locals are getting more anxious and upset with the New South Wales government when we've got the funds available and ready to be distributed.
"So that's a big part of the reason I'm here and it's certainly not a burden. This is a beautiful part of New South Wales and it's a real privilege to be here."
