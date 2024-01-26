'I was stunned': Humble historian named Orange's joint Citizen of the Year

Helen McAnulty is a self-described "sticky beak".
If there's a story to be discovered, you can rest assured she will be the one who gets to the bottom of it.
Now, the humble historian who spent decades recording memories of people in Orange through the 'History Talking' group can set aside a place for herself.
Ms McAnulty, along with long-time Huntington's Disease advocate Rachael Brooking, were named joint Citizens of the Year at the Australia Day awards ceremony in Cook Park on Friday morning.
To say the honour was a surprise would be an understatement.
"I was stunned," Ms McAnulty said of the moment her name was announced.
"But I was glad for the people who bothered to come down and support me."
Ms McAnulty's love-affair with history started 40 years ago when she and her family moved to Nyngan.
She joined the town's historical society where members bemoaned the fact they did not have a museum.
"I was much younger then and I looked around and said let's start a museum of memories," the award winner added.
"The first man I spoke to was a World War 1 vet and he'd won the Victoria Cross. He didn't share that with me until I asked him and I thought it was amazing. You never know what you're going to find in people's past."
Living by the motto 'behind every face, there's a story', Ms McAnulty came to Orange in 2008 when she moved into the Uniting Wontama residential aged care facility alongside many whom have since contributed to her historical endeavours.
In the years since, she's written columns for the Central Western Daily and currently for Orange City Life.
Ms McAnulty has no plans on stopping any time soon and joked she "selfishly" carries on the work to keep her "brain going."
"I'll keep on and this might even inspire a few more," she added.
Orange Mayor Jason Hamling praised Ms McAnulty, Ms Brooking and all the other winners and nominees.
"These awards show that Orange is full of wonderfully giving people who make a positive difference to our community and I'm proud to acknowledge their contribution," he said.
"I give my congratulations and thanks to all the winners here today, they are an inspiration to our community."
