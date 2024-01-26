All the smiling faces from the Australia Day party at Cook Park

A massive crowd turned out at Cook Park on Friday morning to celebrate Australia Day in Orange.
Those who got there early were treated to a big community breakfast, while there were also vintage car displays, children's amusements, food and market stalls and live entertainment.
Australia Day ambassador Jo Taranto was on deck to welcome the city's newest Australian citizens and congratulate the winners of the Orange Australia Day Awards.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was there first thing on Friday to snap these smiling faces enjoying the city's traditional party in the park.
We'll publish stories on the award winners from Orange, Blayney and Cabonne throughout Friday and over the weekend.
