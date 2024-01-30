City's sellers waiting two months to offload homes as property prices dip

Orange sellers looking to offload their homes are waiting two months on average before a deal gets done.
New data from real estate website PropTrack revealed the top and bottom performing suburbs and the Central West spots on the rise.
Growth was not felt in Orange where the median estimated value for houses dropped by one per cent to $698,000 over the previous 12 months up to the end of December.
The value of units in the Colour city also dropped by 2 per cent to $467,000, with sellers of both types of home waiting a tick over 60 days before a sale is finalised.
The downward trend was also felt in Molong and Bathurst which both saw a -2 per cent change in value over the past 12 months.
PropTrack senior economist Angus Moore said regional areas as a whole saw activity cool off for the end-of-year break.
"Though the hiatus was not as pronounced regionally as in capital cities," he added.
"The quieter market conditions meant buyers had less to choose from, with almost all parts of the country recording notable declines in the total number of properties listed for sale in December."
Mr Moore added that after the "traditionally quiet" end-of-year period, market activity was expected to pick back up in the second half of January once buyers and sellers returned from holiday.
According to realestate.com since the start of 2024, 24 homes in Orange have been sold.
Of the 16 where prices have been made publicly available - excluding an acreage in Nashdale Lane which sold for $1.77 million - the average price buyers have paid was $705,000. The median price was $652,500.
The biggest seller after the Nashdale Lane property was a 2.25 hectare home in Davis Road, while the next biggest came at 7 Brushbox Street at $949,000.
