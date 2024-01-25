Driver dead after being ejected from all-terrain vehicle

A driver has died after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash west of Dubbo.
About 3.30pm on Thursday, January 25, emergency services were called to a private property on Narwonah Road, Narromine.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended and were told an all-terrain vehicle had crashed and ejected the driver.
The 51-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics; however, he died at the scene.
A crime scene has been established as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
