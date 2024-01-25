Watch as footage captures car 'well and truly alight' at inferno hot spot

A vehicle went up in flames on the outskirts of Orange on Thursday night, ablaze for nearly 20 minutes.
Around 10.40pm on January 25, NSW Police say emergency services were called to Gosling Creek following reports of a car "well alight".
A resident near the scene saw the car up in flames on Bloomfield Road on their return home, alerting and waiting for authorities before capturing footage of the event.
The Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze, with Canobolas Zone's duty officer Adrian Grabham saying the area wasn't an uncommon location for the crew to be called out to.
The last car fire Mr Grabham recalls at the same scene was just prior to Christmas, one month ago.
"We're kind of used to going down there to be honest, particularly in that vicinity, it's a spot we go to quite often unfortunately," he said.
"The fire was fully involved once we got there last night though, it was well and truly alight, taking about 10 to 15 minutes to put out."
Mr Grabham believes the vehicle was a white Range Rover, with images supplied after the event indicating the same.
Central West police officers have commenced inquiries surrounding the incident.
NSW Police also confirmed the vehicle was a white Land Rover.
Information can also be reported by phoning Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or lodging an online report to the website.
