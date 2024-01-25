See who was at the fast feet and quick hands clinic

We might be in the middle of a heatwave but that didn't stop these keen footy players from practicing their skills at Sonny Henderson's Fast Feet and Quick Hands clinic on Wednesday afternoon.
Bloomfield Junior League Club oval was busy with school-aged kids learning from Rugby Speed Clinic coach Sonny Henderson.
Players aged between eight and 14 were invited to learn "comprehensive skill development" and establish a "training toolkit" from the esteemed strength and conditioning coach.
Henderson trained the keen kids in League, Union and League tag in anticipation of the 2024 season.
The clinic had one stop in Orange on Wednesday as Henderson makes his way through Queensland, NSW and Victoria during the school holidays. He also visited Bathurst and Dubbo while he was in the area.
