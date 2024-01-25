Driver in hospital after car rolls on same stretch of road as fatal truck crash

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital after the car he was driving rolled and crashed into a tree at nearly the exact same spot as a fatal truck crash one week prior.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
At about 6.45pm on Wednesday, January 24, emergency services were called to Belubula Way, Mandurama, about 30km east of Canowindra, after reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a Kia Sportage.
Police were told the vehicle "left the road and crashed down an embankment before hitting a tree and rolling."
The driver was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was taken to Orange Hospital.
A spokesman for NSW Ambulance confirmed the man suffered multiple injuries including to his shoulder and abdominal area.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Cowra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The crash happened exactly one week after a small truck driving along Belubula Way 30km east of Canowindra also crashed down an embankment and hit a tree.
On that occasion, a 75-year-old man was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition, but died on January 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.