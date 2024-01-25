Where, when and how to celebrate Australia Day in the region

Australia Day is here and what better way to celebrate than to acknowledge the local high achievers and welcome the region's newest citizens.
In typical Australia Day style, make sure you pack your hat and sunscreen, as Friday is meant to be another warm one with tops of 29 degrees in Orange, 33 in Molong and 31 in Blayney.
If you're in Orange and want to be a part of the action, get down to Cook Park from 8am.
Park goers can enjoy live music, food vans, markets and the presentation of community awards. There will be children's amusements and games along with a Vintage Car Show.
Enjoy a bacon and egg roll and drink (free for the first 600 people). Music starts at 8.30 with performances from Brass Band, Orange Male Voice Choir and Canobolas Highland Pipe Band. The official ceremony will begin at 9.30am. The Citizenship Ceremony will start at 10am. East Orange Physical Culture will entertain the crowd at 10.45am. Cake cutting will be next.
The presentation of Australia Day Awards will start at 11am.
Awards will be given out to
Ambassador Jo Taranto will then address the crowd and Orange City Council will host a party in the park between 11:45am and 1pm.
If you're in Blayney, you're invited to have breakfast with ambassador Ron Delezio. Enjoy a free breaky cooked by Blayney Rotary at Heritage Park from 8am. Awards from 8.30. Categories include
All the towns in Cabonne will be celebrating in one way or another. This year's ambassador is Keith Potger AO from The Seekers and he'll be turning up at various events. Here's what Cabonne has to offer.
In Nashdale/Borenore attend a morning tea and award presentations at Nashdale Public School between 9.30am and 10.30am.
At Cargo head down the Village Green for the Awards presentations and cutting of cake followed by refreshments between 10.30am and midday.
In Canowindra enjoy the Award presentation and cutting of Australia Day cake between 1pm and 3pm at the Canowindra Hall.
Head to Cumnock Bowling Club between 8am and 10am for the awards presentation and community breakfast.
In Cudal enjoy the awards presentation, BBQ lunch, activities at the pool, tennis and bowling clubs between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.
The Eugowra Showground is the place to be between 4pm and 8pm for the community BBQ, awards presentation and kids activities.
The Manildra Memorial Pool will host the official party, awards presentations, pool party, BBQ novelty events and the Sutton Family Relay.
In Molong the awards presentation will take place at the RSL Club from 11am and will be followed by lunch.
Mullion Creek Hall and Recreation Reserve will be where the community gathering, award presentation and BBQ breakfast will take place from 8am.
In Yeoval the official party will be attending for the awards and sit-down meal from 6pm at the Yeoval Memorial Hall.
