New details to emerge in case against driver in alleged DV murder crash

New details in the case against the man accused of murdering his former wife by running her car off a country road at high speed will be aired in court in March, NSW Police have confirmed.
Troy Armstrong, 35, is charged with the murder of his former wife, 36-year-old Kristy Armstrong, after allegedly driving his ute towards her sedan at Molong on the afternoon of June 9.
Armstrong was represented by his defence solicitor Drew Hamilton, who appeared via an audio visual link, in Orange court on Thursday, January 25.
Armstrong did not appear. As of December 7, during his last court mention, Armstrong was in hospital at Long Bay jail.
About a dozen supporters for the late Ms Armstrong were in attendance, dressed in purple, and filled about half of the public gallery.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said the brief of evidence against Armstrong was now complete. The next court date for Armstrong is March 21.
A brief of evidence can include things such as witness statements and physical evidence, which are often photographs and recordings.
Armstrong's defence team did not apply for bail.
It has been seven months since murder charges were laid against Armstrong and normally six months is the required time frame to have a charge certificate filed. That has been waived in this case.
"I don't believe there is any opposition to that being made," Sergeant Riley said.
In addition to the murder charge, Armstrong is facing two counts of attempted murder related to other passengers in the sedan, who were left with minor injuries after the crash.
Armstrong was under 24-hour guard in the intensive care unit at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney in the months after the crash with serious brain and spinal injuries that left him unable to walk.
He had part of his skull removed and could no longer care for himself.
The case has been adjourned for seven weeks while the cars involved in the crash underwent lengthy examination in America.
During a bail hearing in July, Mr Smith described Armstrong as "an extremely dangerous person" who left the surviving victims in fear.
The case will return to court on March 21.
