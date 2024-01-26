Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Our People

Orange trio shine with bat and ball for NSW Country on national stage

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
January 27 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three Orange players have enjoyed strong outings at the Cricket Australia under 16 female national championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Orange trio shine with bat and ball for NSW Country on national stage
Holly Reed and Phoebe Johnston at a cricket carnival in Orange in January. Picture by Carla Freedman
The Colour City continues to punch above its weight in women's cricket.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Tickets now on sale for Central West's lone NRL match in 2024
Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary on the ball during last year's match in Bathurst. Picture by Phil Blatch
It's the 10th time an NRL fixture will be played at the venue.
Bradley Jurd
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.