Orange trio shine with bat and ball for NSW Country on national stage

Three Orange players have enjoyed strong outings at the Cricket Australia under 16 female national championships.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Phoebe Johnston, Holly Reed and Simran Dhatt have all been representing NSW Country on the national stage in Tasmania during the past week (18-25 January).
The side performed strongly, reaching the third-place play-off against Queensland and emerging victorious to claim bronze.
Earlier, Reed and Johnston made an immediate impact in the first T20 against Western Australia on January 18, taking 2-8 and 1-12 respectively as Country started with a win.
Both also took a wicket each later in the day in a close loss to Victoria Metro.
The trio had to wait until day two to get a chance to bat with Reed top-scoring with a match-wining 32 and Johnston doing her job with a 0 not out as NSW surpassed South Australia's score of 63.
All three made single figures against Victoria Country in another NSW win before really shining against Tasmania.
Dhatt opened the batting and made 19 while Reed and Johnston scored an unbeaten 60 and 22 respectively.
In the final pool game against ACT, Johnston added a 26 and 4-30 bowling haul and Reed a 17 and Dhatt bowled well, picking up 2-26 to break the opposition's middle order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.