Driver charged with attempted murder following car fire on mountains

A woman has been charged with attempted murder following a car and truck crash on the Great Western Highway.
A woman, 31, and a seven-year-old passenger were travelling through Katoomba when the car crashed into a truck and caught on fire.
The passenger was transported to Westmead Children's Hospital via helicopter for burns and other injuries.
The woman was transported to Westmead Hospital for burns and injuries to her torso and legs.
The truck driver was not injured in the crash.
Police established a crime scene and began an investigation. The highway was closed for over five hours.
The woman was charged with attempt to murder in her hospital bed on Wednesday afternoon. She was refused bail and will be seen in Parramatta Local Court on Thursday, January 25.
