Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
The Catch Up
Watch

Five minutes with media and marketing guru, food writer Sophie Hansen

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
January 25 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sophie is a food writer living with her family on their farm 25 minutes west of Orange. She has a background in feature writing for lifestyle magazines and these days mostly writes recipes for her own cookbooks. She also works in social media marketing and loves sharing stories and recipes encouraging people to cook more simple, tasty and local food.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Senior Audience Engagement Producer

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.