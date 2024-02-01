Meth and MDMA found in blood of driver of car with missing muffler

A man who failed a road-side drug test in Orange told police he didn't receive notification his licence was suspended because he'd just moved house.
Anthony James Lovegrove from the Mid Western Highway, Lyndhurst, was charged with driving with methamphetamine and MDMA in his blood after failing the drug test at 8.02am on August 1, 2023.
It was not the first time 37-year-old Lovegrove has been charged with such an offence.
According to documents supplied to the court, officers from Orange Highway Patrol stopped Lovegrove at the United petrol station on Peisley Street for a random breath and drug test.
He had a passenger in the car with him.
Police checks also revealed Lovegrove's driver's licence was also suspended due to a fine default from July 27, 2023. He was asked about his licence status but said he wasn't aware because he had just moved house.
Police also inspected his vehicle and discovered the exhaust was incomplete with piping finishing at the back axle and was missing its mufflers. He was fined for that offence.
He returned a negative breath test for alcohol but tested positive to methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he said "no comment" to all questions about his drug use.
The presence of the drugs in his system was confirmed on analysis.
Lovegrove was not present in Orange Local Court where he was sentenced for the offence on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
However, he sent an email to the court saying he could not attend because he was working out of town.
Magistrate David Day determined he could be sentenced in his absence based off the summary of information provided by the police.
"We've an illicit drug present, road-side test, positive to methamphetamine and MDMA," Mr Day said.
He convicted Lovegrove, fined him $660 and disqualified his driver's licence for six months.
