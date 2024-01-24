'A dream come true': Orange's own TED Talk star Jessica Hickman

Orange author and businesswoman Jessica Hickman can now add TED Talks to her ever-growing list of achievements.
2023 was a huge year for the brains behind Bullyology, concluding with her presentation at TED Talks in her hometown of Swansea in Wales.
"I was invited to present in my home city of Swansea which was a full circle moment, returning 10 years later to have the biggest career moment to date and a dream come true," Ms Hickman told The Central Western Daily.
She was invited off the back of her award winning book "The Upstanding Leader: How to develop a speak-up culture". The book has been recognised around Australia and the United Kingdom for it's forward-thinking on leadership and workplace culture.
When the organisers of TED x Swansea found out Ms Hickman was returning to Wales at the end of 2023 they invited her to present on December 6.
"The speakers had already been lined up, well in advanced and by chance the events curator found out I was visiting the UK and invited me to submit my idea," she said.
"It was six weeks before the event and by the time we spoke I had a two-hour deadline to submit my subject title 'Why bystanding poses the greatest threat to our world'. It was an intense two hours, late at night due to time zone differences. But I thrive under pressure and there was no room for procrastination and self-doubt."
TED Talks are a world renowned series where experts and speakers with unique perspectives and ideas are invited to do a short talk on what they do. The selection process is competitive as they strive to find people who can communicate their ideas in less than 18 minutes.
The talk Ms Hickman gave was titled "How Bystanding Poses the Greatest Threat to Our World". The talk focused on how bystanding is a "conscious choice to stay passive in the face of injustice". She spoke about how to flip the script to become "upstanders".
Ms Hickman has envisaged herself being a part of Ted Talks.
"I had been lying in bed each night envisioning myself on the famous TED red dot, and just three weeks before created a vision board with TEDx Talk on it. When I received the email I was completely elated and even lost for words," she said.
The presentation was in front of an "intimate" crowd of 100. Ms Hickman said she was intimidated by some of the people she was sharing the stage with.
"The stage was filled with outstanding thought leaders from across the world, the pressure was on," she said.
"I had my dad and best friends in the audience and it felt uncomfortable at first, butterflies and nerves kicking in.
"But when I stepped out on stage and could see the faces, I felt a sense of empowerment and gratitude. At the end I had a few people wanting to talk to me and a dozen social media messages from the audience sharing how the talk had resonated and impacted them."
The real impact of a TED Talk is felt online. They have a huge social media presence with seven million following TED on Instagram alone. TED has also carved out space on YouTube and Podcast where people can engage with the 18 minute presentations. Ms HIckman's talk is yet to be released.
Ms Hickman believes 2023 is her most successful to date, giving birth to her first baby and thriving in her business. In 2024 she said she's aiming to impact one million lives through talks, workshops and events.
"I'm on a mission to build a generation of Upstanders, one person, one voice and one action at a time," she said.
