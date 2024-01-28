'It's only around the corner': Grandmother's decision to drive lands her in hot water

An Orange grandmother with a history of traffic infringements has been sentenced for yet another offence.
Charleen Fay Morris of Adina Crescent was in Bourke for a funeral when her most recent driving while disqualified charge was heard in Orange Local Court on Thursday, January 18.
Magistrate David Day decided to sentence the 64-year-old instead of adjourning it to a later date or to Bourke where the offence took place.
"She's not going to jail so I can deal with it in her absence," Mr Day said.
According to documents submitted to the court, Morris was driving in Adelaide Street, Bourke about 12.30pm on August 21, 2024.
When police signalled to her she turned onto Meek Street, pulled over and got out of the vehicle immediately.
A check of her driver's licence indicated her licence was disqualified on November 10, 2022 until January 19, 2024.
She was also disqualified from driving on March 23, 2023 in Orange Local Court.
When asked why she was driving she said, "it's only around the corner".
Morris's solicitor Georgia Lundie said Morris' driver's licence was initially disqualified for unpaid fines but she's now on a payment plan.
"She's driven around the corner, she had her granddaughter with her who had fallen over and is too heavy to carry," Ms Lundie said.
However, she added that Morris has since taken steps to avoid re-offending.
"She's sold her vehicle and no longer has that temptation when something goes awry," Ms Lundie said.
Mr Day said leading up to that offence Morris was fined for two counts of driving while her licence was suspended at Bourke.
He said in Orange she was previously fined for driving while her licence was disqualified and she's also previously been charged with driving with an illicit drug in her oral fluid and another driving while disqualified offence.
"Her driving record was not terrific, it's not terrible though," he said.
Mr Day convicted Morris, instead of giving her another fine he placed her on a six-month community correction order and disqualified her driver's licence for a further six months.
