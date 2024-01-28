Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

'It's only around the corner': Grandmother's decision to drive lands her in hot water

By Staff Reporters
January 29 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Orange grandmother with a history of traffic infringements has been sentenced for yet another offence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.