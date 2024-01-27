'A terrible decision': Volunteer fire fighter's short but costly trip

A drink-driver had his journey cut short when he was stopped for a random breath test just around the corner from where he had been drinking.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Jacob Thomas Nash of Honeyman Drive, Orange, was present in Orange Local Court on January 18, 2024, where he was sentenced for a mid-range drink-driving offence.
The 24-year-old's solicitor Isabelle Worrad asked the court not to convict her client.
"He had driven less than a minute, he had exited the Greenhouse car park and was stopped around the corner in Byng Street," Ms Worrad said.
According to documents submitted to the court, Nash had been drinking on December 22, 2023.
However, police stopped him for a random breath test about 11pm on Byng Street, east of the Sale Street intersection.
Nash produced a positive result so he was arrested and on analysis returned a reading of 0.118.
His driver's licence was immediately suspended.
Ms Worrad said her client is employed as a tilt-tray operator and due to his suspension his employer had to make adjustments to Nash's role so they could keep him employed.
She said he also needed his licence to help his parents with their farm and feeding livestock at Toogong.
The court was also told Nash is a member of the Rural Fire Service and the lack of a driver's licence affects his ability to volunteer, in particular with driving fire trucks.
Since his arrest Nash has completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program.
"He's now been off the road for one month and five days," Ms Worrad said.
"I'm asking, Your Honour, for a conditional release order without conviction in this matter."
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said the reading was too high for Nash not to be convicted.
"With that reading he would have known he was over," Sergeant Riley said.
"This is the run of the mill thing we run every time, a good man, good woman who had made a terrible decision because they've had too much to drink.
"This is what the legislation is in place for, there should be a conviction."
Magistrate David Day said Nash had no prior convictions on his record but he did have some speeding matters and a not displaying p-plate offence on his traffic record.
"This matter however is serious because it carries a jail sentence for nine months for the worst offender for the worst offence, this isn't one of those," Mr Day said.
"He shouldn't have even contemplated driving but he drove, he should be convicted."
Ms Worrad said Nash would face "severe hardship" by not being able to go to the farm or carry out his volunteer responsibilities but Mr Day disagreed.
"I think it's not severe, he's going to feel bad about it because he's let everybody down," Mr Day said.
"He's a good young man.
"He's made a decision to drive and get from the Greenhouse to Honeyman Drive which is not too much of an expensive cab fare."
Mr Day convicted Nash, fined him $550, disqualified his driver's licence for two months and placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
Mr Day took into account the police suspension and said the remaining disqualification is for the minimum mandatory period.
He also noted that Nash will "return to his job with some difficulty" due to the mandatory interlock order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.