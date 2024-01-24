'Everyone flies down the hill': Call for speed limit change on busy road

Residents along a busy road in the city's west are calling for a reduction in speed limit to help increase safety in a booming part of Orange.
Alex Hassall has lived on The Escort Way for six years and believes an increase in the volume of traffic and a property boom in the city's west should bring about a change in the speed limit.
The Escort Way has a speed limit of 60km/h from its intersection with the Northern Distributor Road heading west for about 800 metres before hitting 100km/h exiting town.
Mr Hassall says it's that stretch of road along what is now a residential part of west Orange where motorists are often, he believes, exceeding the speed limit.
"If you're here at some certain parts of the day, cars are easily going in excess of 100km/h coming into town," he said, looking up at the crest where the speed limit changes.
"And in some cases you see people speeding up the hill knowing the sign is just ahead."
The Escort Way is the main road connecting Orange and towns like Parkes, Forbes and Manildra. In the last six years, Mr Hassall estimates the volume of traffic on the road has increased by 30 per cent.
He said some trucks will also pull over on the side of the road to let cars past and in those instances the trucks are verging close to residential driveways.
"On the weekends everyone flies down the hill," he said.
Mr Hassall said improved pedestrian access in the area was also needed. Lots of residents from out of Johnathan Road, the Poplars Estate and Gorman Road areas venture to The Escort Way on bikes, pushing prams or walking dogs to access walking paths that exist closer to town.
"There's a school bus that stops here too for all of the kids," he said.
"There would be 10 of them. And in the afternoon the kids stop, change buses and have to wait around.
"With kids crossing the road, some cars still doing a 100km over the hill ... cars just aren't slowing down."
Mr Hassall believes a reduction in the 60km/h speed limit down to 50km/h, lining up with other residential areas of Orange, would help alleviate some of the issues.
He cited the speed limits along Leeds Parade as an example, where the speed goes from 80km/h exiting the five-ways roundabout on the distributor back down to 50km/h when Leeds Parade nears houses in east Orange.
Shifting the 100km/h speed limit sign further out of Orange would also help, he said.
"I just don't see the reasoning why it's 60 here and 50 down there," Mr Hassall said.
He says on occasion there is a RBT set up along the stretch of road: "And you can really tell the difference when the police are there. Everyone must drop down to 50 or less. It's a noticeable difference."
He says he's not seen a mobile speed camera in the area.
There are a number of ways to trigger a review in speed limits across NSW.
Speed zone reviews are conducted following a request from the public or from a local council, Transport for NSW confirmed.
Requests received by Transport for NSW are subject to a preliminary assessment to determine if a review is warranted. If so, a new review will be added to the existing body of work and prioritised against other outstanding reviews.
Transport for NSW can also initiate its own speed zone review if risks are identified for a section of road and will typically rely on external feedback and crash patterns to support such a review.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson, however, confirmed they'd been no requests for a review along the 800-metre stretch of The Escort Way.
"There are currently no plans for a review," the spokesperson said.
All speed zone reviews conducted by Transport for NSW are done in accordance with the NSW Speed Zoning Standard and consider a range of factors including location, crash history, road environment, the number of access points, road usage, traffic mix and traffic volumes.
Orange City Council says any plans for more footpaths in the area now will likely be impacted by the design of the intersection where a future Southern Feeder Road would meet The Escort Way.
A spokesperson for council revealed factors like the amount of foot traffic in the area, level of car traffic and the existing footpaths are all considered when planning for new paths for pedestrians.
Council said there's some existing paths in the area connecting Valencia Drive to the Coogal Parklands, which includes an underpass of the Northern Distributor Road, while a path along Forbes Road running east of Ploughmans Lane exists too.
There's currently $600,000 allocated in council's budget for new footpaths and footpath reconstruction across Orange.
New paths are being built in the following areas:
"There is always more work to do than there is money available and it's always a tough priority decision to decide between locations," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added it was "unlikely" a new footpath would be added to The Escort Way in the foreseeable future.
"There is a wide grass verge on the southern side of the road that local residents are using," the spokesperson said.
