Central Western Daily
Home/Community
What's on

What's on in Orange on Australia Day?

By Staff Reporters
January 24 2024 - 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The official business

Get down to Cook Park between 8am and 1pm for the citizenship ceremony and Australia Day awards run by Orange City Council. There's breakfast in the park, food and market stalls, lawn games and kids amusements, live entertainment, a vintage car show and more.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.