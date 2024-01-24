What's on in Orange on Australia Day?

Get down to Cook Park between 8am and 1pm for the citizenship ceremony and Australia Day awards run by Orange City Council. There's breakfast in the park, food and market stalls, lawn games and kids amusements, live entertainment, a vintage car show and more.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Orange's Australia Day ambassador Jo Taranto will be speaking.
Spend your Australia Day in the sun, at the Oriana Gardens. Indulge in a refreshing swim while enjoying cocktails, tapas and woodfire pizza. Later in the day enjoy an Aussie barbecue Kick off us from 11am. If you're after a more chilled out vibe, there's no kids in the pool from 5pm.
Go on a heritage train ride to Manildra and Parkes on Australia Day. Settle in and enjoy the countryside as the train chugs past. Once you get to Manildra enjoy lunch at the Amusu Theatre or the Royal Hotel. If you'd prefer to stay on the train, go all the way to Parkes and explore what they have to offer before turning around and going to Orange. Get more information and book your tickets here.
Head to The Greenhouse from 3pm on Friday. Enjoy K'nOath Band live on the lawn followed up by DJ Elliegant. Enjoy Aus Day specials the entire weekend.
Head to the Ophir Hotel if you're into Yabbie Racing, thong throwing kind of celebration. There will be live music from Austen Logan and activities for kids too. Enjoy along with Australia Day food specials.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.