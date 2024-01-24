ODCA TOTW - Marsh goes massive while Stedman holds nerve with amazing final over

It was another week of the lower grade T20 competition in the Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) as the top four was decided.
Meanwhile in second grade spectators were treated to the much anticipated clash between in-form Centrals and ladder leaders Kinross.
Here's who caught our attention.
We kick things off in the T20 space which actually produced the highest score of the weekend in Orange.
Marsh's 82 not out got Spring Hill off to the perfect start against Centrals in their first game on Saturday.
He hit six fours and three sixes as the Woodducks eased to victory.
CYMS ultimately went down to Orange City in second grade but Smith did his job as an opener with a handy 46.
His departure with the score at 0-66 then triggered a slide as CYMS lost the next four wickets for a gain of just 12 runs.
On any other weekend this would probably have been the top score.
Nonnenmacher's 60 not out came with his side in a pickle - 2-12 when he arrived at the crease and 4-12 shortly after.
Centrals still lost but without their vice-captain's knock it could have been calamitous.
A double contribution by Hannan whose efforts helped City claim back-to-back victories over CYMS.
His 30 off 28 balls kicked things off in the first outing as he opened the batting.
He then contributed a match-winning 26 not out batting at eight in the order.
Wotton only played in one of the T20s but left his mark with a fine half century.
He whacked 53 off just 27 balls, really letting the willow sing as he clocked up 11 fours.
Chasing 151, it looked like Warriors were in trouble late in their innings at 9-127.
Batting at 11 and with no lives left, Stedman combined well with Hayden Griffith to reach their goal.
He sealed the result in style, hitting 10 of his 12 runs in the 37th over to win the day.
A fine all-round effort from Jaye as Spring Hill flexed their muscles.
He provided able support to Marsh with a 54 off 53 balls and took 1-24 against Centrals.
He wasn't done though, taking 3-12 in the second game as the Woodducks locked up second place.
Another equally impressive performance with bat and ball.
Jackson took 5-22 for City in the first match against CYMS before backing it up with 2-21.
He added a quick 18 to the score in the second game as well as the Warriors chased down 109.
Davis took 1-35 in the first hit-out against Spring Hill but stuck at it and was rewarded in the following match.
Hi 3-7 off four overs was a terrific bowling spell in the shortened format and went a long way to restricting the opposition to 104.
Not the biggest haul but this performance still deserves a mention.
Chaseling bowled the full eight overs for two wickets and nine runs and three maidens.
A disciplined and workmanlike shift.
Cavaliers fell to Wanderers on Saturday but it was mostly down to a disappointing batting effort yielding just 97 runs.
Their bowlers worked to restrict Wanderers to 126 with Jarick doing the bulk of the damage.,
He took 4-12 off just under seven overs, including the prized wicket of danger man Nathan Gander.
