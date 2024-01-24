Litchfield caps off 'spectacular' debut season with international accolade

Another week another accolade for Phoebe Litchfield.
The Orange cricketer has been named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) women's one day international (ODI) team of the year for 2023.
She is one of five Australians selected in the honorary team alongside Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland.
The ICC described the former Kinross Wolaroi Student as "impressive".
"With 485 runs in the year in ODIs, 20-year-old Phoebe Litchfield announced herself to international cricket in spectacular fashion," her bio read.
"She was the second-highest run-getter in the year in women's ODIs, averaging 53.8 with the bat with a century and four fifties.
"In an Australian side filled with superstars, Litchfield carved out a place of her own with an impressive first year.
"She began her ODI career with back-to-back half-centuries, but reserved her best for late in the year, where on her maiden tour of India, she stood apart from the rest."
It caps a brilliant year for Litchfield who just 12 months ago was a NSW Breakers player on the fringes of international selection.
She played a T20 international against West Indies in late December 2022 before she made her ODI debut for Australia in January when she scored 78 not out against Pakistan.
What she did next was remarkable, making her test debut in the Ashes in June, scoring a maiden ton against Ireland in an ODI shortly after and then returning home to embark on a record-breaking run.
Against the picturesque backdrop of North Sydney Oval, the 20-year old hit a record-equalling half century in a T20I against West Indies, smacking 52 off just 19 balls.
By now she had commanded a place in any Australian squad and was on the plane to India in late December for a historic tour of the subcontinent country.
There she kept the runs flowing, scoring 119 off 125 balls in an ODI win against India at Wankhede Stadium on January 2.
She was unsurprisingly named player of the match and series after finishing with 260 runs at 86.67 and added 49 in the first T20I against India.
She will now turn her attention to Australia's home series against South Africa from January 28 to February 18 which includes three T20Is, three ODIs and one test.
Litchfield is also up for an individual honour - the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year which will be announced in late January.
