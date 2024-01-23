Police appeal to public to locate man known to two Central West areas

Officers are searching for a man known to frequent the Orange and Kelso areas in the Central West.
NSW Police appealed to the public on January 23 for assistance to locate Shane McManus, 25.
The male is wanted by police for the alleged offence: contravene prohibition restriction in AVO (Apprehended Violence Order).
A warrant has been issued for the man's arrest.
Police descriptions of McManus note him being of Caucasian appearance with a thin build, and 170 to 180 centimetres tall.
He is said to have brown eyes and brown hair, with a beard and moustache.
Anyone with information on Shane McManus is urged by police not to engage with or approach the man, but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Information can also be reported by phoning Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or head online to the website.
