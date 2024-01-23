Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Delivering Lake Canobolas upgrade the 'highlight' as Roger signs off after 29 years

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
January 24 2024 - 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Roger Smith started as a gardener in Cook Park, little did he know the NSW Premier would be personally congratulating him on a job well done 29 years later.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.