When we ruled this city: a weekend during April, 2016

In this week's When We Ruled This City we go back to a weekend during April, 2016. Photographers Steve Gosch, Dani Cetinski and Jude Keogh captured the many parties and events in Orange.
On the Friday they photographed the Email-Emmco-Electrolux photo exhibition at Orange City Library, the City of Orange Swim Club presentation and a pre-wedding dinner at the Robin Hood Hotel.
On the Saturday they covered the Relay for Life at Waratahs Sportsground, the Festival of Small Halls at Bloomfield Hall, Freya Blackwood's 'Hattie helps out' book launch, a combined 18th and 30th birthday party at Orange Harness Racing Track and a surprise 50th birthday party for Suzanne Duff.
On the Sunday they were at Millthorpe Markets, Ted Doughan's 92nd birthday party, Mick and Ivy Stenning's 61st wedding anniversary, the 15th birthday party of Lachlan Markwort and the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Church of Latter Day Saints.
