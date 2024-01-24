Why are these Kinross students rowing the length of the Mekong River?

Kinross Wolaroi School rowers will row the length of one of the world's longest rivers in a bid to transform the life of a Cambodian family living in poverty.
The team is embarking on the 4350 kilometre challenge with the goal for each rower to be sponsored as they individually cover 43 km at the Spring Creek training base.
Funds will go towards the Kinross Cambodian Building Project - a student-led project run by the history and religion faculty.
It will see 33 students and four staff members travel to the South-East Asian country in April and build a house from scratch as well as greenhouses and plant fruit trees for a village.
Coordinator of studies of religion Trin Graham said it would be an intense but worthwhile experience for the students.
"The family of five is a farming family and they have lived in a shanty that has dirt floors, leaking roofs and no privacy for the past 15 years," she said.
"So we're going to build them a sturdy brick house in three days. We're also building bamboo greenhouses for the village and also planting fruit trees which is going to create a more sustainable environment for them.
"There are actually Cambodian project managers so we pay them from the fundraising and they'll be teaching the students building skills.
"They will have all of the resources there on site and they'll organise the students into various teams and I think we'll be working from very early in the morning to very late at night."
Ms Graham said the trip would double as an academic and service exercise.
"Kinross has been involved in charity work with Cambodia for the past 20 years so we've had a longstanding relationship," she said.
"Studies of religion and history are a combined faculty and we felt that giving the students an immersive experience within the South-East Asian environment would be academically helpful.
"But we also wanted to do a service project."
Student George Hogg said he was looking forward to getting his hands dirty and living by the school's values of service.
"I'm pretty interested in heading over to Cambodia and very keen to be involved in a service project like this," he said.
"I think that it demonstrates a lot of our school's values of service and the Uniting Church's values of service.
"It's really great to see Kinross being involved in and I'm happy to be a part of it."
Ms Graham praised the dedication of the school's rowing program to embark on such a challenge, all for a good cause.
"What the rowers are doing to raise money is also service," she said.
"There's service on all sides of the school and I think the school's getting behind it which I'm really happy about great."
Kinross are currently accepting donations and are grateful for any contribution people make.
