Location key for modern townhouse

Scott said that the modern townhouse encapsulated livability with its enviable position located in the vibrant CBD of Orange and just minutes from Cook Park, the town centre, cafes and pubs. "Situated at the rear of an established complex, the relaxed feel of the property makes you forget you are just minutes walking distance from Summer Street," he said. "It would be perfect for anyone who is looking to down size or it offers the possibility of an income stream through Air BnB accommodation as it is in the heart of the CBD."

