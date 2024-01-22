Driver tests positive to drugs days after using them

TESTING positive for drugs days after using them has come at a cost for a man, who was busted behind the wheel while they were still in his system.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Timothy Edward Lucas, 40, of Culnane Place, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024 to driving with an illegal drug in his blood.
Court documents state Lucas was behind the wheel of a grey Nissan Pathfinder about 3am on May 10, 2023 when he was stopped by police on Panorama Avenue in Mitchell.
After Lucas gave his licence to officers, he was subject to an oral drug fluid test.
The court heard he then gave a positive reading for methamphetamine.
Lucas was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for the drug.
"I had some on Saturday," Lucas told police.
Forensic analysis later confirmed the result.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Brett Shields noted Lucas - who was absent - had entered a plea of guilty to the charge.
After reading court documents, Mr Shields convicted and fined Lucas $750.
He was also banned from driving for six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.