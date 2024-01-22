See who was at the pub in Orange over the weekend

Central Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman hit the pubs on Friday and Saturday to check out who was out and about.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
They visited The Greenhouse, The Ophir and Hotel Canobolas to grab pictures of smiling families, couples and groups.
The long days and balmy nights have made for perfect socialising weather, and Orange locals and guests have been out in full force enjoying the summertime.
Do you want to see your party or event feature in the Central Western Daily? Email deputy editor Grace Ryan at grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.