Here's how you can help Jack Besgrove be named World Games Athlete of the Year

It's hard to think of a better individual 12-months for an Orange athlete than Jack Besgrove's extraordinary 2022-23.
The softball star took home two gold medals for Australia at two separate world championships, in opens and under 23s.
His achievement was duly noted when he was named Orange sportsperson of the year in August 2023.
Now he is in line for an even bigger prize, having been shortlisted for The World Games Athlete of the Year for 2023.
The World Games is a multi-sport event held every four years with softball one of the sports included. The next edition, which Besgrove could play in, is being held in 2025 in Chengdu, China.
The award is determined by popular vote with the Cardinals Softball Club product up against 21 other sports stars.
The top 10 then proceed to the second stage on Monday January 22, where the vote count restarts.
Besgrove managed to scrape through and as of Tuesday he is sitting ninth on around 900 votes - behind USA's Emma Hunt, UAE's Faisal Al Ketbi, India's Aditi Swami, Belgium's Dimitri Crenier, Bolivia's Conrrado Moscoso, Poland's Szymon Kropidlowski, Italy's Rebecca Tarlazzi and German duo Marius-Andrei Balan and Khrystyna Moshenska.
Voting will then continue until January 31 when the winner is announced.
The award nomination comes after he played a starring role for Australia in both world championships.
At just 18 years of age he pitched Australia to victory at the 2022 men's Softball World Championships, thanks to an incredible performance in the final.
Facing a tough Canadian side, Besgrove pitched a complete game by striking out ten, walking three and allowing only one earned run.
The Steelers won 5-2, their first gold medal since 2009.
He then backed it up in the 2023 under 23 men's Softball World Cup, pitching another complete game with 11 strikeouts as Australia defeated Japan.
If you would like to vote for Jack you can do so at this link - https://www.theworldgames.org/awards/Athlete-of-the-Year-2023-122.
