Where do you avoid walking by yourself at night in Orange? | Survey

Walking along isolated streets and through dark parks, women are "constantly assessing" the risks of being in public places based on their feeling of safety.
A crowdsourced research project has asked women to describe the perceived danger of secluded sporting ovals, poorly lit car parks and seedy public toilets and how it shapes their behaviour.
These insights from women and gender diverse people will be used to design safer towns and cities in NSW.
"I have been followed by someone around this area," one contributor from Coffs Harbour said.
"I feel trapped when I'm on the bridge and it is really isolated, no pedestrians around, I think it's because it feels really creepy," another from Lismore said.
"I've heard of people waiting in the bathrooms here,"A Broken Hill writer said.
Women tend to share stories about scary experiences in public places by word of mouth, Monash XYX Lab associate professor Dr Nicole Kalms said.
She said "we know that women want to share their experiences and they want to tell us what makes them feel safe, welcome and included in public spaces".
"They are committed to sharing that as a collective narrative because they understand that it will make change."
The research, Your Ground NSW, was supported by Australian chef Kylie Kwong who said as a hospitality veteran she was aware "how important a sense of safety when moving around the city is".
"Not just to patrons but also our incredible staff getting to and from work, especially after a night shift."
Dr Kalms said the research investigated "perceptions of safety" in locations around NSW rather than incidents of violence or abuse.
She said perceptions of safety were "different to the statistical risk".
Women were more likely to suffer violence or abuse at the hands of an intimate partner at their home but often felt "less safe in public spaces".
In Australia, 31 per cent of women reported experiencing physical violence while 22 per cent had experienced sexual violence.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) found that two million women had experienced sexual violence from a man they knew while 604,900 women were victimised by a male stranger, according to 2021-2022 data.
It was six times more likely that a woman would experience sexual violence in their home rather than outside, the ABS found.
National Women's Safety Alliance executive director Katherine Berney said that there was not an "ironclad guarantee that someone will be safe in an area" despite safety-by-design initiatives.
"It's really a tool to kind of map out what the ideal is for people and how they feel when they're walking through [a public place]."
But she said it was important not to "play into the myth" that lower socio-economic areas were necessarily unsafe.
"I think we need to be really careful and take into account potentially implicit biases that people have," she said.
Dr Kalms said moderators assessed the claims made on Your Ground NSW map for these types of bias.
Dr Kalms said the project was "working on the long game" as "one part of a very big project" in designing safe spaces in Australia.
She said urban designers and local government organisations tended to rely on crime statistics when looking for data to support decision-making but said "women don't report what happens to them in public spaces".
"So they're just missing a whole lot of experience for women, girls and gender diverse people," she said.
The data set would provide evidence that could support decision-making for local governments in apportioning budgets and prioritising public spaces in their area.
"It helps the NSW government in this instance to build a better understanding and to prioritise things that are going to positively impact women and gender diverse people," Dr Kalms said.
"That is really important because information is power and it informs how decisions get made."
NSW women's safety commissioner Dr Hannah Tonkin said "the ability to move freely around in public is critical for women and gender diverse people to access education, work, health and social services as well as for leisure and social activities".
"The results we're seeing so far indicate that women and gender diverse people make nuanced assessments of their safety as they go about their everyday lives, and their perceptions of safety affect where they go and how they choose to get there," she said.
Submissions to the map could be made through a smart device or laptop with no requirements to download an app.
Positive and negative impressions of public places are welcomed.
Around 1300 submissions had been made to the research project halfway with thousands more expected in coming weeks, Dr Kalms said.
The program asks a range of questions including the time of day and allows anonymous users to share their impressions through a geolocated map.
Data collection began in November 2023 and the program will continue to accept submissions until February 2024.
The research was funded by the Safer Cities program with the NSW Women's Safety Commissioner and the NSW Department of Communities and Justice.
