Family inherits popular FOOD Train baby with small tour business buy

A food baby of sorts inherited with the business, the King family have recently taken on a second tourism child with an engine element.
Award-winning small food and wine tours business, Country Food Trails went on the market in mid to late 2022, previous owner Nicole Farrell moved into the international tourism realm.
Wanting to further expand their Lakeview Luxury Retreat accommodation hub, Orange's Pam and Trevor King bought the tiny tour company.
It came with the bonus of taking on Orange's beloved three-day FOOD Train tour as part of the region's major food and wine festival, Orange FOOD Week.
"I'm feeling like a little kid in big shoes because it's a lot of work bringing a big, multi-event tour together, but I'm certainly getting there," Mrs King said.
"The FOOD train sort of came with the business, so I thought 'I'll give it a good go and see what it's about'.
"But I am excited, because we purchased Country Food Trails to really diversify our business after doing it tough in the industry last year and we wanted to add a few more strings to our bows.
"Purchasing a bronze-winning business was also attractive to us."
The couple's retreat has nabbed its own high accolades in the past, grabbing a silver and two bronze medals in the NSW Tourism Awards for three consecutive years.
Mrs King grew up on an apple orchard in Canobolas. The fourth-generation Orange resident said she enjoys sharing her knowledge with visitors to the region.
Merely four months into the tour bus gig, the new owner has been feeling thrilled to include tourists in her local wisdom since the business officially changed hands on October 6 last year.
"I'm passionate about showcasing the incredible food, wine, history and natural beauty that my hometown has to offer," she said.
"This business gives me the privilege of sharing those things with our food and wine-loving visitors."
Mrs King will head down to Sydney in the coming months to host guests for the beginning of the 2024 FOOD Train tour from April 12 to April 14.
The new honcho will travel from Central Station with her 18-year-old daughter by her side as her trusty (and of course, paid) assistant.
"We'll store all the food in a cool room at the train station and stay in a hotel together for the night, so it'll be our own little adventure before the bigger adventure begins," she said.
"I'm still feeling my way with it all and there's a lot I need to learn, but Nicole [Farrell] is heading back to Australia soon to help with it all, so I feel really lucky for her support, too."
Meeting and greeting guests the following morning, the King's and foodies will have a train carriage to themselves while grazing on some of the region's best produce.
The first stop will be to explore the historic Millthorpe village, then onto Fourjay Farms via coach bus for lunch and ChaLou Winery for tasting.
Friday night's five-course dinner will be held at the Nile Street Cafe with live music by Rob Bartlett, before checking-in at The Quest in Orange.
On Saturday, the group will head to Factory Espresso for a delicious breakfast before going to the in-demand Forage event from 11am to 6pm,.
Sunday activities include going to the popular Orange Farmers Market, the Australian Argyle Saffron farm to meet the producers, and then onto lunch and tasting at Cargo Road Winery before heading back to the big smoke.
"We can take up to 40 guests and we've had 14 bookings already made, so I'm hoping we'll completely fill up for April," Mrs King said.
"I'm looking forward to getting the know guests because it's always really lovely getting to know new people better and hearing their stories.
"It's going to be a great weekend."
Ticket prices are $1590 per person and are inclusive of accommodation and bus transfers.
For more information, head online to the Orange FOOD Week website, phone Pam King on 0409 049 598 or send an email to pam@countryfoodtrails.com.au
