BOIDC TOTW - Morrish and Seib combine while Rugby duo deliver knockout blow

There were many different scenarios facing teams on day two of the round nine fixtures in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) competition.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In Bathurst, St Pat's Old Boys was gunning for an outright victory against Cavaliers while Bathurst City was looking the goods in their pursuit of Rugby Union's first innings total.
Over at Riawena Oval Orange City looked certain to drop first innings points with CYMS 1-103 in pursuit of 222.
Here's who shone on Saturday, January 20.
Not the biggest score of the weekend but Ferguson's 35 not out was crucial in helping Cavaliers avoid an outright loss.
Having been bowled out for 87 on day one and sent in again to bat, Cavs were sitting at 3-70 before Ferguson dug in with another member of this team of the week to see them through to the end of the day.
The Redbacks were in serious trouble when Knox came to the crease having gone from 0-21 at the start of the day to 6-67.
Knox dug in alongside Matthew Holmes for a partnership of 33 and he ultimately finished with 38 himself.
While City fell well short, it would have been more embarrassing without Knox's efforts.
Similar to Knox, Smith came in at a crucial time for CYMS.
Despite a fast start to their chase, the green and golds lost four wickets for 36 runs when Smith came to the crease.
His 39 breathed life back into their pursuit of 222 although they ultimately fell agonisingly short on 220.
After being sent in again by St Pat's Old Boys, Warrington had one job to do - dig in.
The opener heard the message loud and clear, cherishing his wicket as Cavs batted out the day.
Despite facing 153 balls, he scored just 27 not out with himself and Ferguson joining forces to prevent Saints from getting an outright victory.
Round nine was already a successful one for Cutmore after he took 5-22 in the first innings.
He contributed well with the bat as well, scoring 29 off 34 as Pat's extended their lead over Cavs at the Sportsground.
The CYMS opener went bezerk last week, scoring 61 off 35 balls to get his side's run chase off to the best possible start.
He eased up a bit, adding 16 runs before being dismissed by Jarryd Seib (he'll pop up again later) but his total score of 77 was the second highest of the round and deserves another mention.
The Cavs all-rounder knuckled down and got to work despite the enormity of the task ahead of them.
With St Pat's resuming on 5-167, Blowes took four wickets as the hosts were ultimately dismissed for 234.
His final match figures of 5-82 capped off a good display for the NSW Country junior star.
The most impressive bowler of the weekend in a competitive field.
After helping Rugby salvage a defendable total with a knock of 81 batting at number eight last week, he showed his worth with the ball by taking 4-9 including the final wicket.
One of the best individual performances of the season.
We've already had a bit to say about Seib's 4-15 haul so at the risk of repeating ourselves he really stepped up when his team needed him.
He lead from the front, dismissing danger man Joey Coughlan and proceeded to be a menace to the CYMS batting line-up all afternoon as they fell three runs short of a first innings victory.
It was a roller-coaster game for the Warriors skipper but one he finished on a high.
He scored 76 last Saturday before copping the wrath of Coughlan and co. late in the day, finishing with 1-63.
He picked himself up thought and ended the match with final figures of 3-104, working in tandem with Seib to secure an unlikely first innings win.
Bathurst City started day two at 0-21 chasing a very reachable target of 194 before Ryan got to work.
He took 4-37 including the prized wickets of Mark Day and Blake Kreuzberger as Rugby dismissed their opponents for just 148.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.