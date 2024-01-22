Australia Day cricket match locked in for Wade Park after wild weather

Three games have already been abandoned while a fourth has been hastily rescheduled as crunch time looms in the 2023/24 Bonnor Cup.
Despite forecasts for a hot and dry summer, Orange has received a decent helping of rain resulting in matches between CYMS-Bathurst City, Bathurst City-Centrals and St Pats Old Boys and CYMS being called off.
Thursday night's match between Centrals and CYMS was also unable to be played but has been rescheduled for 10am on Australia Day (Friday).
If the game was abandoned it would have meant CYMS didn't play a game at all during the group stage - elevating them to six points but relying on Saints to defeat Bathurst City on Friday (Jan 19) which they duly did.
Centrals would have been left out in the cold however and finished last having only played the one match - a loss to St Pat's in the opening fixture.
As it stands Centrals will face CYMS with the winner going through to finals.
Captain Angus Norton said it would be a huge boost for the club after a challenging season.
"It's a big game," he said.
"We are feeling quietly confident. CYMS are a very good team, we have a lot of respect for them.
"They are a great bunch of guys and we really enjoy playing against them. It's always played in a competitive but good spirit.
"We are still a chance of making finals which would be a really big result for our club given how the season has gone.
"To make the finals of a first grade competition would be a massive result."
The day before (January 25) will see another all-Orange clash with Cavaliers squaring off against Orange City in Pool B.
Warriors are out of the running for finals while Cavs can lock in a first place finish with a win.
On Friday (January 19) Saints confirmed top spot in Pool A with thanks to a match-winning effort from NSW Country player Ben Parsons - 79 runs off just 36 deliveries.
Parsons' monster innings, which consisted of eight fours and four sixes, took the Saints to an imposing total of 3-196 from their 20 overs.
The in-form Bailey Brien brought up a half century of his own (52 not out from 39 balls).
Redbacks' Lachlan Rummans (42) and Cohen Schubert (30) showed some fight in the middle of the order but City's chase ended at 9-126 after their 20 overs were through.
Parsons said that such an explosive knock is uncharted territory for him.
"I haven't had too many knocks like that," he said.
"I was given the opportunity to go for it and fortunately it came off on the night."
