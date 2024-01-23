'The time is right now': All-new guided tours business launches in west

Forming an "all country girls" crew, four women have merged forces to create a niche travel business offering guided international tours.
The new tailor-made brand to launch official bookings on its website from mid-February, Pink Pelican Tours went live on social media on Sunday, January 21.
Headed up by 9Now Getaway's senior researcher and associate producer, Cumnock's Felicity Armstrong is excited to be managing director of her first-time small business baby.
"I absolutely love my work from home job [with Getaway], which is why I'll stay, but I also just felt ready to branch out into something else using my skillset and with COVID over, I thought 'this is a really good time for people to travel'," Mrs Armstrong said.
"But it's amazing how Getaway has shown me the benefits of building a great team around you and having people who fit in with your vibe; and these country girls all have it.
"The reception has been great already."
Though she's crafted travel itineraries for Getaway's film crew for the past 20 years, Mrs Armstrong is loading up on even more talent, bringing in her sister, Melissa Bowman - a travel agent of 15 years.
The pair managing travel logistics together along with highly-regarded food editor and cookbook author, Orange's Sophie Hansen (of Local is Lovely) who will run food-based tours abroad.
A dream job of sorts, Mrs Hansen has particular expertise when it comes northern Italy, given her residency there in years gone by.
She'll take two groups through Italy during October, while two more groups will head to Mexico in November with another creative from the Central West town of Young.
Pink Jam Trading Design owner - soon to guide people through north America - interior designer Addy Nuthall will take on the international shopping tours.
"Mexico is a bit of a hot spot at the moment, and northern Italy is a hidden gem that still hasn't quite taken off yet, so it's a mixed bag for people, depending on whether they're after culture and seaside locations, or exploring well-known capital cities across the world," Mrs Armstrong said.
"[Travelling] really opens your eyes to the rest of the world and you get to meet people from all over the globe, explore new cultures, see and learn new things, and our tours are all guided; so guests are being looked after while having bites of incredible knowledge shared with them.
"The whole experience improves your well-being as well, because who doesn't love travelling? It's all about having a good time."
Named after the honcho's love of the colour pink and pelicans she saw growing up, Pink Pelican Tours wants the platform to "completely book out" once the green light starts glowing from next month.
With the only prerequisite of being over the age of 18, Mrs Armstrong says tour bookings are designed for those travelling solo, couples, or people in small groups.
"Our intention is to grow and we're hoping to add more specific tours, targeting the shoulder season in autumn and spring while there's less people out there, but still with great weather conditions," she said.
"The whole idea is that there's a real for a business like this where people know they're being looked after, especially when we live in a world where our usual days are fast-paced and people are already so time poor.
"We do all the work with the overwhelming logistics and planning, so we're taking the hassle out of planning a trip.
"People can just turn up and enjoy the journey."
With her three daughters now all high school ages, the 46-year-old entrepreneur says "the time is right now" to spread her wings a little further.
"This really is the beginning of an exciting new chapter," she said.
For more information, head online to the Pink Pelican Tours website or the @pinkpelicantours Instagram page.
