The pipes are still calling: Musicians are keeping a proud tradition alive

The descendants of Scottish immigrants are continuing their cultural traditions in Orange almost 100 years since their pipe and drum band formed in Orange.
There used to be three such groups in Orange and its surrounds but the Canobolas Highland Pipe Band is the only one remaining.
Each Wednesday night its bagpipes can be heard around Robertson Park as members gather at the nearby Legacy Hall for their weekly practice.
Among its members are pipe major Tim Arnott and drum sergeant Ken Harper who have decades of experience.
The band first formed in 1926 as the result of Scottish migrants moving to the area following World War I and despite taking a break during World War II it continues to perform across the region.
"After the First World War a lot of migrants came from the UK, the same after the Second World War and a lot of them went on orchards and farms around here," Mr Harper said.
"The first pipe major that formed the band was a fellow named Jock McKenzie and that is why we wear McKenzie tartan."
There are currently 15 members in the band made up of nine pipers and six drummers.
Mr Harper has been playing drums with the band for the past 40 years.
"My daughter wanted to learn bagpipes and she started learning bagpipes and I would drive her there and wait," Mr Harper said.
"The drum major said to me, 'instead of sitting waiting, you might as well do something,' so I got on the drum.
"My daughter's given it up, but I kept going."
Although he came into the band by chance, Mr Harper does have a connection to Scotland.
"My mother was born in Glasgow but on the Harper side, my father's side they came from Stromness on Orkney Islands," he said.
Mr Arnott said he learnt to play the bagpipes while at school in Sydney.
"I've got Scottish family, my great grandparents on both sides of my family were from Scotland," he said.
"Scots [College] had then and still has a very big pipe band and I don't really know why I wanted to take up the pipes but I wanted to, I think I was 12 when I started learning."
However, he stopped playing when he left school and joined the navy.
However, he said he kept playing them every now and again.
Then his oldest son attended Kinross Wolaroi School which had a small pipe band at the time and he wanted to learn the pipes.
He said his youngest son was a drummer in the pipe band at The Scots College in Sydney.
"I just got fired up again and decided I wanted to start playing and I was playing at home then I thought I should do this seriously and I joined the band," Mr Arnott said.
He joined Canobolas Highland Pipe Band about 20 years ago after moving to Orange.
Mr Arnott said he initially learnt with a practice chanter which he described as being like a recorder and didn't have the bag or drones attached.
"To play that you don't have to blow the whole thing up so you learn on that and I was on that for a couple of years, usually I think people are on the chanter before they get onto the pipes," he said.
"Learning the pipes isn't really any more difficult than any other instrument, it's time and practice and commitment.
"The difference with bagpipes is you've got the bag which you've got to maintain pressure so you've got to keep the same pressure all the time and you're working four reeds, there's a reed in each of the three drones and a reed in the chanter."
Students are still learning to play bagpipes at school.
"Most Presbyterian schools and now some Uniting Church schools have a pipe band so a lot of them learn at school," he said.
He's also been teaching a student from a public high school and people can learn the bagpipes at the Orange Regional Conservatorium.
Although people are still learning Mr Arnott said the age of members has risen in the Canobolas band.
"I think its probably because over the years we had a big influx of Scottish migrants and they started pipe bands," he said.
"They started pipe bands and then their children came on following mum or dad through the pipe band.
"There's still a lot of pipe bands around and there's any number of people out there who have been to these private schools who learnt to play bag pipes, there will be thousands of sets of bagpipes under beds around the country side."
Mr Harper said in 1976 there were three pipe bands in Orange.
"One was formed with the orchard people out at Nashdale, they relied on their children to carry it on which didn't happen so they went for about 14 years," Mr Harper said.
"Then there was another band, the Orange City Pipe Band and they were comprised of National Servicemen down at the depot, some of them were civilians, but eventually the army didn't want anyone in the band that wasn't a serving member so that folded up because a lot of them didn't want to join the army."
The Canobolas Highland Pipe Band is the survivor and will perform at the Australia Day ceremony at Cook Park on Friday, January 26.
They also perform at weddings and events across the region including Young's National Cherry Festival and at Anzac Day ceremonies in several small towns.
