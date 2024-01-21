Polishing off prosecco minutes before driving comes at a cost

GETTING behind the wheel minutes after polishing off a bottle of prosecco has landed a 43-year-old woman with a conviction.
Amanda Jane Burgess of Howick Street, Bathurst stood before Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024 to plead guilty to mid-range PCA.
Court documents state Burgess was driving a silver Daihatsu west along Gallipoli Road just before 8pm on December 3, 2023 when she was seen by police holding a mobile phone.
Burgess was stopped on Howick Street, and during conversation with police, she said she would be over the alcohol limit.
After police found she had been driving with a suspended licence, Burgess was subject to an alcohol breath test.
She gave a positive reading before she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
There, Burgess gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.083.
While in police custody, she admitted to having one can of Jack Daniels and Cola, and two 600 millilitre bottles of prosecco between 2pm and 7.50pm that day.
A self-represented Burgess told the court she had a need for her licence based on family requirements, but Magistrate Brett Shields noted the number of offences on her record.
"There is nothing I can do for you," Mr Shields said.
Burgess was placed on a conditional release order for 12 months (with conviction).
Her licence was also disqualified for three months.
