See all photos from an epic day of touch footy in Orange

It was a successful homecoming for Orange Thunder with two teams taking home silverware at the 2024 Rod Wise Suns Junior Championships.
Waratahs sports fields hosted the event on Sunday, January 21 with around 80 teams and more than 1100 players lacing up the boots.
Thunder had four sides make it all the way through to their grand finals in the first representative hit out of the year.
Orange won the under 14 girls division, under 16 boys division and under 18s boys division as they faced off against teams from the Suns region (Western and Riverina) as well as some invitational teams from elsewhere in NSW.
It's the biggest touch football event held in the Colour City since 2019.
The under 14s Thunder beat Wagga Blue 12-9 and the under 16s defeated Dubbo 13-8 in keenly contested grand finals while the under 18 boys overcame Wagga 19-8.
The under 16 girls also made the grand final but lost to Wagga 9-2.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was on hand to capture all the action at Waratahs.
