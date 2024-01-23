OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from 19-20 January, Part II

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The warm weekend brought everyone out and about to enjoy entertainment, food and more around the colour city.
Jude and Carla have been to the Ophir, the Canobolas, the Greenhouse, the bowling alley, the Agrestic Grocer and more!
Jude also visited the Home Base game in memorial of Kristy Armstrong. Find those photos here.
Did you miss part one of out and about? You can catch it here. Or keep your eyes peeled for When We Ruled This City gallery dropping on Thursday.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Do you have an event that you'd like to let The Central Western Daily know about? Email deputy editor Grace Ryan at grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.