OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from 19-20 January, part I

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
The warm weekend brought everyone out and about to enjoy entertainment, food and more around the colour city.
Jude and Carla have been to the Ophir, the Canobolas, the Greenhouse, the bowling alley, the Agrestic Grocer and more!
Jude also visited the Home Base game in memorial of Kristy Armstrong. Find those photos here.
Don't miss part two of this gallery dropping at 9am on Wednesday morning.
Got an event you want to see in the Central Western Daily? Email deputy editor, Grace Ryan on grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Take a walk down memory lane, check out our When We Ruled This City gallery from Thursday.
