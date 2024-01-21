Motorbike rider taken to hospital following weekend crash

A motorbike rider aged in his 60s has been taken by Ambulance to Orange Hospital following a crash.
A spokeswoman from NSW Ambulance said paramedics were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash at Newbridge Road, Blayney.
She said NSW Ambulance was contacted at 11.15am on Saturday, January 20, 2024, about the incident.
The spokeswoman said a man in his 60s had fallen off a motorbike and was taken to Orange Hospital with a possible leg injury.
In Orange it was a relatively quiet weekend as of lunchtime on Sunday, January 21.
Fire and Rescue NSW Orange branch station officer Shane Brinkworth said fire crews were called to several automatic fire alarms, including some at the Hotel Canobolas but no major incidents.
However. they were busy earlier in the week following a crash at the intersection of Lords Place and Summer Street at lunchtime on Thursday, January 18.
NSW Police, Ambulance and Fire & Rescue crews responded to that crash and one of the drivers from the two cars involved was taken to hospital.
