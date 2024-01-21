Central Western Daily
Donations flood in as community rallies behind 'beautiful' Kristy Armstrong memorial

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated January 21 2024 - 11:52am, first published 11:40am
The Orange community is being praised for its "fantastic" support of the Kristy Armstrong memorial softball match while fundraising is set to continue after a generous influx of donations.

