Popular TV actor to seek inspiration in Wellington for new series

An Australian actor is hoping to garner some inspiration from the small town of Wellington for a new TV series he is writing.
Rhys Muldoon, known for his roles in House Husbands and Les Norton, will be presenting in the central west suburb as ambassador for Council's Australia Day celebrations.
Mr Muldoon said he loved his work visiting country towns as an ambassador, and hoped to pick the brains of councillors for the series.
"I'm writing a series about local council, a comedy," Mr Muldoon told ACM.
"I'm going to ask some council stuff, like how council works in the country, because we're still trying to work out where to set it, whether it be country or city."
Mr Muldoon said he loved meeting people and was looking forward to presenting awards to Wellington residents on Australia Day.
He thought celebrating achievements at a community level was important.
"I think it's really worth celebrating the little things ... giving a girl or boy who's a really great swimmer, from a country town, the swimming prize," he said.
"Those little things are big things - they lead to big lives."
This Australia Day, Mr Muldoon will be grateful for "all the great things we do have" as a country.
"We're essentially a pretty conflict-free nation ... there's no crazy shootings all the time ... we might argue a bit but it doesn't get ugly, so in that way I think we're really blessed and really, really lucky and we should be grateful for that," he said.
Mr Muldoon was looking forward to meeting members of the local community groups including the Country Women's Association and the Rotary - particularly the older members.
"I think it's really worth appreciating and listening to older Australians because they've lived way longer than us and so often we sort of just brush them aside and forget about them and go 'well, they're old, they're irrelevant'," he said.
"But they've seen stuff that we will never see and they remember ... because life is not for the faint-hearted, it always has big challenges. So listening to older people [is important]."
Mr Muldoon's varied career encompasses film, television, theatre, radio, comedy and journalism.
Selected television credits include Fighting Season, Rake, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Grass Roots, McLeod's Daughters, The Secret Life of Us, Blue Heelers, and Big Sky.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said it was an honour to welcome this year's Australia Day ambassadors for Wellington and Dubbo.
The Dubbo Australia Day ambassador will be motivational speaker Sam Cawthorn.
Clr Dickeson said: "We've have had some exceptional ambassadors in past years and this year is no different. I encourage everyone to come along to the Dubbo and Wellington events and hear from Mr Cawthorn and Mr Muldoon."
The Wellington Australia Day event will be held on Thursday 25 January from 5.30pm to 8.30pm in Cameron Park. The official ceremony, including the Australia Day Awards, will start at 6.30pm.
The Dubbo Australia Day event will be held at Victoria Park on Friday, January 26. The event will run from 7.30am until 11am, with the awards starting at 8am.
