Pub fight rant leads to smashed phone as drunk turns 'belligerent'

RANTING and raving about a pub fight before smashing things around a home has seen a "belligerent" man with alcohol issues convicted.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Standing before Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024, Brodie John England of Lambert Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty to damaging property.
The 24-year-old went to a home in Bathurst after a work Christmas party on December 24, 2023 around 2am when he began to yell about a fight he got into at The Oxford Hotel, court documents say.
England, who had woken the victim, then went to the living room and continued to scream about the fight.
The victim would later tell police she heard loud banging noises before she realised England had smashed his television.
As the victim was messaging a friend to get police called to the address, England asked for her phone.
He then threw it at a wall, smashing it.
Police went to the home around 3.30am and spoke with England, who was asleep in a room.
He was woken before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Due to being "belligerent" towards police, he was not offered an interview.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Tomas Ditton told the court during sentencing that his client had a limited record and was battling ongoing alcohol issues.
"Obviously you were affected by alcohol and decided to smash things," Magistrate Brett Shields said to England.
England was convicted and fined $500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.