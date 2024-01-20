See photos and video from the inaugural Kristy Armstrong memorial Home Base game

It was a busy day at Wade Park on Saturday as people from all over the region gathered for the Kristy Armstrong memorial Home Base game.
This was the inaugural memorial day for Kristy who died in June, 2023 when a man crashed into her car in Molong.
In a sea of purple, spectators, teammates and friends and family of Kristy gathered to celebrate the life of their friend, and retire her number 21 at her softball team the Lady Marmalades.
It was 12-hours of continuous softball with players from each registered team taking the field for an hour to add a few innings to the total game tally.
