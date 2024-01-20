Community bands together in heartbreak

When someone dies in tragic circumstances in a country town, the community feels it.
On June 9 last year, Kristy Armstrong's life was cut tragically short after a man crashed into her car.
The Molong mother-of-three was a career and community-minded woman who has been remembered as a "beacon of light" in her hometown and the Orange community.
Kristy was an active member of the Orange softball community, playing for Orange District Softball Association, and Central West Mums along with other community and social groups.
The loss of her life was felt through the region.
On Saturday, hundreds of people are gathered in Kristy's name at Wade Park for the Kirsty Armstrong memorial Homebase softball game.
Players, spectators and volunteers remembered Kristy's life.
The communities who have been touched by Kristy's kind nature came together to remember their friend, colleague and teammate.
Others who have been impacted by her story have also attended.
In tragic times, like these, the best of regional communities rise to the top.
Homebase for Kristy Armstrong is another example of how people from all walks of life come together to support each other through seemingly unbearable situations.
On Saturday, over 200 people will gathered together to play a game Kristy loved. Some will be softballers, others will have never played before. Some will have known Kristy, others won't.
But all will be there creating the sense of community for Kristy Armstrong to celebrate her life, honour her legacy and support her kids.
Grace Ryan, deputy editor
